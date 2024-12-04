US Embassy In South Korea Issues Emergency Alert To Its Citizens After Lifting Of Martial Law

Following the lifting of martial law in South Korea, the United States Embassy in the country issued an emergency alert to its citizens on Wednesday, warning that the situation is "fluid" and advising them to take safety precautions.

The embassy posted the emergency information on its website a day after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. It was, however, lifted hours later after the National Assembly voted to reject it. "Following President Yoon's announcement to lift the martial law declaration, the situation remains fluid," the embassy said.

"US citizens should anticipate potential disruptions. When in public, you should pay attention to your surroundings and exercise routine safety precautions," as per the posting.

The embassy also advised US citizens to avoid areas of demonstration and to exercise caution near "large crowds, gatherings, protests, or rallies." Peaceful demonstrations can turn confrontational and escalate into violence, it further stated. The embassy also noted that it will cancel routine consular appointments for US citizens and visa applicants on Wednesday.

(With IANS Inputs)