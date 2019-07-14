close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hurricane Barry

US: Hurricane Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm

The National Hurricane Center, which hours earlier said Barry had become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019, said the storm slowed as it came ashore near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (115 kph).

US: Hurricane Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm

NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana, US, on Saturday and weakened to a tropical storm, after a westward shift that appeared to spare low-lying New Orleans from the massive flooding feared earlier this week. The National Hurricane Center, which hours earlier said Barry had become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019, said the storm slowed as it came ashore near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (115 kph).

Live TV

"Weakening is expected as Barry moves farther inland, and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday," the NHC said in its latest advisory. The storm could still bring dangerous rainfall flooding and storm surge to coastal regions southwest of New Orleans and to Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

But the threat of major flooding from the historically high Mississippi River overtopping levees appeared to have passed. The river crested on Friday night at just under 17 feet (5.18 meters)in New Orleans, the National Weather Service said, much lower than a prediction of 20 feet (6.1 meters)earlier this week, which would have approached the height of the levees.

The river was expected to surge again on Monday at about 17 feet, up slightly because of the expected rains, the weather service said. The "lopsided" nature of the storm meant most of the rain was expected after landfall and its slow speed increased the risk of flooding, the weather service said.

Life-threatening, significant flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely later on Saturday and overnight, especially across portions of south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi, forecasters said. 

Tags:
Hurricane BarryUS hurricaneUS storm
Next
Story

Death toll in hotel attack in Somalia's Kismayo jumps to 26: Report

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa