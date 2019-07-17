US military issues warning as half a million Facebook users sign up for ‘Storm Area 51’ event

A Facebook event titled ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ has angered the US military. According to a report on BBC, the US Air Force has asked people to refrain from going to Area 51, which is an area designated for training by the US military.

The Guardian reported that as many as 1.4 million people have RSVP’d as attending the plan to storm Area 51 in Nevada. The event has been slated for wee hours of September 20. The Facebook event is being hosted by Alex Kershner, SmyleeKun and an event planner named The Hidden Sound.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” reads the message on the Facebook page of the event.

A website has also been launched for the event.

However, the BBC report quoted a Facebook user named Jackson Barnes as saying that the event was merely a joke and there was no intention to go ahead with the plan. He says, “I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the Internet. I’m not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51.”

The US Air Force is not taking the possibility for granted. A spokesperson of the US Air Force told The Washington Post that “we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces”. She was further quoted as saying, “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect Americans and its assets”.