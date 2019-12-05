हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pearl harbor shooting incident

US Navy sailor kills two in shooting at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

The shooter died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound", the officials said in a press briefing, adding that a third victim is in stable condition after being hospitalized.

US Navy sailor kills two in shooting at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life
Representational Image

A US Navy sailor shot and killed two people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself.

The shooter died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound", the officials said in a press briefing, adding that a third victim is in stable condition after being hospitalized.

"We have confirmed that two (victims) are deceased. One is in stable condition in a local hospital. I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active-duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia SSN 771, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick said.

The names of the victims and the shooter were not shared.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said earlier on Twitter that the three victims were all civilians working for the US Department of Defense.

"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Governor David Ige said on Twitter.

"Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate."

Ige said the White House had contacted him to offer assistance from federal agencies as needed.

"The president has been briefed on the shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and continues to monitor the situation," a White House spokesman said.

The base, which was formed by the merger of Pearl Harbor Naval Station and Hickam Air Force Base, was placed on lockdown for about two hours following the incident at about 2:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time.

An unnamed witness told Hawaii News Now in an on-air interview that he had heard gunfire near Drydock 2 at the base and looked up from his desk to see the gunman put a gun to his head and shoot himself. The gunman was wearing a US Navy uniform, the witness told the station.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined US Air Force and Navy Installation located 8 miles (13 km) from Honolulu.

The incident comes three days before the 78th anniversary of the December 7, 1941, attack on the naval base that led the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

Tags:
pearl harbor shooting incidentHawaii shootingpearl harbor military base
Next
Story

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria, his team were at Pearl Harbor military base during shooting incident, escape unhurt

Must Watch

PT15M12S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 5th December 2019