US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday announced Mike Waltz, who is the co-chair of the India Caucus, as his new National Security Adviser (NSA), reported Associated Press, citing sources familiar with the development. During his tenure as co-chair of the India Caucus in the House, he advocated for advancing US defence and security cooperation with India.

Who Is New US National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz?

Mike Waltz, 50, is a retired Army colonel and former Green Beret. He was born in Boynton Beach, Florida, and raised by a single mother in Jacksonville, Florida. Waltz's father and grandfather both served as Navy Chiefs.