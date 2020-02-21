US President Donald Trump to be accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner to India

The US first family will be coming for their trip to India on February 24 and 25. It has been confirmed that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner for the Namaste Trump event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday.

A high-level delegation including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will also be travelling to India.

The US President was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the cricket stadium in Motera, also known as Sardar Patel Stadium. With a seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 people it is the world's largest cricket stadium.

An elaborate ceremony has been planned in Ahmedabad for their visit. There will be a roadshow by the two leaders from the Ahmedabad airport to 'Motera Stadium', which is as long as 22 kilometres.

Several tableaus will be lined up on the streets of the city with artists performing folk dances.

The two dignitaries will make a quick stopover at Sabarmati Ashram before making their way to the stadium.

According to sources, a program dubbed as 'Namaste Trump' will be held inside the stadium where both Trump and Modi will address a large gathering estimated around 1.25 lakhs.

Ahead of his visit, Donald Trump on Thursday said the two countries could make a "tremendous" trade deal. "We're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," Trump said in his commencement address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas.

"Maybe we'll slow down. We'll do it after the election. I think that could happen too. So, we'll see what happens," he said adding, "But we're only making deals if they're good deals because we're putting America first. Whether people like it or not, we're putting America first," Trump said.

President Trump is set to undertake many official engagements in New Delhi and Gujarat and "interact with a wide cross-section of Indian society" on this trip.

Talk's on counter-terror cooperation, deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, augmenting defence and trade ties and India's concerns over H1B visas are expected to figure in talks between Trump and Modi.