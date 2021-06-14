हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden extends congratulations to new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, expresses 'firm intent' to deepen cooperation

Biden and Bennett also agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran.  

US President Joe Biden extends congratulations to new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, expresses &#039;firm intent&#039; to deepen cooperation
File Photos (Reuters)

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden extended congratulations to Naftali Bennett who ended Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as Israeli prime minister on Sunday (June 13, 2021). 

Biden highlighted his decades of steadfast support for the US-Israel relationship and his unwavering commitment to Israel's security, as per a White House statement.

"He expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation between the United States and Israel on the many challenges and opportunities facing the region," the statement added.

Biden and Bennett also agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran.  

The US President also conveyed that his administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.     

Thanking Biden for his 'years of commitment to Israel's security', and for 'standing by Israel' during fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza in May, Naftali Bennett said his government would pursue good relations with US Democrats and Republicans alike.

Under the coalition deal, Bennett, 49, Orthodox Jew and high-tech millionaire, will be replaced as prime minister by 57-year-old Yair Lapid in 2023.

Bennett dethroned Netanyahu who was Israel's longest-serving leader and served as the prime minister since 2009 after a first term from 1996 to 1999.

(With agency inputs)

