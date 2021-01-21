हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden lost his eldest son Beau Biden to brain cancer

US President Joe Biden lost his eldest son Beau Biden to brain cancer
File Photo (Reuters)

Washington: A day before taking oath as the United States' 46th President, Joe Biden had visited the National Guard center named after his late son Beau Biden. 

Beau's death due to brain cancer in 2015 was the reason why the then-Vice President Biden didn't seek the White House in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday, Joe Biden said that his one regret was that Beau, who served as attorney general in Delaware, was not there.

Biden became emotional during a brief farewell ceremony in Delaware and said, "When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart."

The 78-year old served Delaware as a senator for more than 30 years and had also run for president unsuccessfully two times before winning. 

Notably, his eldest son Beau was also critically injured along with brother Hunter in an accident that killed Biden's wife Neilia and daughter Naomi.

The tragedy struck him weeks after he became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate at the age of 29. 

He was sworn in to the US Senate at his sons' hospital bedsides. 

