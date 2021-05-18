US President Joe Biden speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu again, asks him to ensure protection of innocents

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden on Monday (May 17, 2021) spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time in two days and asked him to 'make every effort to ensure the protection of the innocents' civilians'.

On a day when the violence over the control of Jerusalem entered its second week, Biden reiterated his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.

The US President welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem, as per the official statement released by the White House.

"The two leaders discussed progress in Israel's military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said.

The two leaders agreed that they and their teams would remain in close touch.

Biden had earlier spoken to Netanyahu on May 15 and condemned the indiscriminate attacks against towns and cities across Israel.

Today the President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, and condemned these indiscriminate attacks against Israel. pic.twitter.com/baHWh1b6Q2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has said that Hamas and other Palestinian groups had fired about 3,350 rockets from Gaza - 200 of them on Monday alone - and that Israeli air and artillery strikes had killed at least 130 militants.

Hamas launched 200 rockets from #Gaza towards Israel today, a total of over 3100 rockets since last monday. One of the rockets hit a residential building in Ashdod, causing several injuries. This is what it looks like#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/dE89CWPS5b — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 17, 2021

The Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll at 212, including 61 children and 36 women. On the other hand, ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

This is pertinent to note that the conflict between Israel-Palestine escalated after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem amid eviction protests, which left scores of Palestinians and police officers wounded.

