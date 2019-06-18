close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mike Pompeo

US President Trump does not want war with Iran: Pompeo

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the US have mounted since Washington blamed longtime foe Iran for Thursday`s attacks on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

US President Trump does not want war with Iran: Pompeo

WASHINGTON: The United States will maintain its pressure campaign on Iran and continue to deter aggression in the region but does not want the conflict with Tehran to escalate, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. "We have been engaged in many messages, even this moment right here, communicating to Iran that we are there to deter aggression," Pompeo told reporters at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted since Washington blamed longtime foe Iran for Thursday`s attacks on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. In an interview with Time magazine released Tuesday, Trump said he was prepared to take military action to stop Tehran from having a nuclear bomb but left open whether he would sanction the use of force to protect Gulf oil supplies. He said the attacks on tankers so far had "been very minor."

"President Trump does not want war and we will continue to communicate that message while doing the things that are necessary to protect American interests in the region," Pompeo said. "Now we need to make sure that we continue to do that so that we ultimately we get the opportunity to convince Iran that it`s not in their best interest to behave in this way," he added.

Tags:
Mike PompeoUSIranDonald Trump
Next
Story

Trump says US, Chinese teams to restart trade talks ahead of G20 summit

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Deshhit: Jai Sri Ram, Vande Mataram chants echo in Lok Sabha as Owaisi takes oath