US Presidential Election 2024: Trump And Harris Present Dueling Visions Of America In Final Campaign Stretch

US Presidential Elections 2024: Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner of next week's election. Trump on Sunday held a rally at Madison Square Garden where several speakers made racist and crude remarks, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.”

Shortly after those remarks, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny endorsed Harris. Trump is holding a rally in Atlanta on Monday evening while Harris is making several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Harris told young voters: ‘You are rightly impatient for change’. Harris urged young voters Monday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take the baton from “generations of Americans” who preserved freedom and back her over Trump. The pitch urged young voters, many of whom were in the audience from the nearby University of Michigan, to seize the power they want and protect a series of rights.

Harris specifically called out abortion rights, a key issue for younger voters. “Generations of Americans before us fought for freedom and now the baton is in our hands,” Harris said. “I love your generation,” Harris told the young audience.

Trump claimed that the US towns are being ‘invaded and conquered’ by ‘blood-thirsty criminals’. Trump described the U.S. as an occupied nation due to illegal immigration, claiming undocumented migrants were more invasive and dangerous than a hostile occupying military. “I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered,” Trump said. “You know, they have been invaded,” Trump said of towns across the country, “just as though a foreign enemy was invading, a military was invading, and probably just as vicious or more vicious,” the former president said.

“And we will put these blood-thirsty criminals in jail or kick them out of our country,” Trump said. He once again promised to seek the death penalty for any unlawful migrant who has killed an American, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The election is due in a week and one day, and Harris is hoping to appeal to many different voting blocs in the battleground states, in a dead-heat race with Donald Trump. On Tuesday she'll give a closing speech in Washington.