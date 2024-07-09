US Reacts On Modi-Putin Meeting, Shares Concerns Over Ties With Russia

The United States has expressed concerns to India regarding its relationship with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This was highlighted by a U.S. State Department spokesperson during a press briefing on Monday, following a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Importance of the Issue

India has been under significant pressure from Western nations to distance itself from Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, New Delhi has maintained its stance, emphasizing its longstanding ties with Russia and economic necessities.

Modi's Visit to Russia

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia on Monday marked his first since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Modi took to the social media platform X to describe his discussions with Putin as instrumental in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

US State Department's Position

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said."India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue. And that includes our concerns about their relationship with Russia."

"I will look to Prime Minister Modi's public remarks to see what he talked about. But as I said, we made quite clear directly with India our concerns about their relationship with Russia. So we would hope India and any other country, when they engage with Russia, would make clear that Russia should respect the UN charter, should respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Historical Context And Current Dynamics

Russia has historically been India's largest supplier of weapons, a relationship that dates back to the Soviet Union era. However, the ongoing war in Ukraine has impacted Russia's capacity to provide munitions and spares, prompting India to explore alternative sources.

In recent years, the United States has actively sought to strengthen ties with India, viewing it as a strategic counterbalance to China in the Asia-Pacific region. While Western nations have largely isolated Putin, countries like China, India, and several in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America continue to maintain and build their relationships with Russia.