US Reports First Bird Flu Related Human Death In Louisiana

The US has recorded its first human death from bird flu, according to Louisiana's Department of Health. The patient was aged above 65 years and was reported to have underlying medical conditions.

In a statement, Louisiana's Department of Health said, "The Louisiana Department of Health reports the patient who had been hospitalized with the first human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, in Louisiana and the US has died."

The patient contracted H5N1 after exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds. Louisiana's Department of Health's extensive public health investigation has identified no additional H5N1 cases nor evidence of person-to-person transmission. This patient remains the only human case of H5N1 in Louisiana, according to the statement.

The statement said, "The Department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Due to patient confidentiality and respect for the family, this will be the final update about the patient."

According to the statement, the current public health risk for the general public remains low. However, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk.

Louisiana's Department of Health noted that the best way to protect yourself and your family from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure. It further said, "That means avoiding direct contact with wild birds and other animals infected with or suspected to be infected with bird flu viruses."

A total of 66 human cases of bird flu have been reported in the US, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ten states in the US that have reported bird flu cases are - California, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Washington, Wisconsin and Texas. The case reported in Louisiana was the first case of H5N1 bird flu in the US that has been linked to exposure to a backyard flock.