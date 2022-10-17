US-Saudi Arabia rift: Joe Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi Crown Prince at G20 summit

Washington: The President of the United States of America Joe Biden has hinted at souring relations between the US and Saudi Arabia after the oil production cuts. Biden has "no plans" to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in Indonesia this November as per US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Joe Biden "has no plans to meet with the crown prince at the G20 summit," Mr Sullivan told CNN.

This comes after Riyadh's support for oil production cuts by OPEC. The planned cuts have infuriated Washington, with Biden warning on Tuesday of unspecified "consequences."

Also Read: Joe Biden gives DATING advice to young girl: "No Serious Guys Till..."

The move last week by OPEC+ - composed of the Riyadh-led OPEC cartel and an additional group of 10 exporters headed by Russia - would reduce global output by up to two million barrels per day from November.

It could send energy prices soaring amid an energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, and as inflation-weary American voters prepare to cast ballots in midterm elections.

The White House has charged that OPEC+ was "aligning with Russia," saying the cuts would boost Moscow's revenue and undermine sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Saudi officials have defended the move as motivated purely by economics, not politics.

(With agency inputs)