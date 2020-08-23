हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United States

US Secretary Mike Pompeo to travel to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, UAE to discuss Iran’s 'malign influence'

As per the US Department of State, Pompeo will travel to these countries between August 23-28. 

US Secretary Mike Pompeo to travel to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, UAE to discuss Iran’s &#039;malign influence&#039;
File Photo (Reuters)

The United States Secretary Mike Pompeo will travel to middle east countries namely Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates to discuss Iran’s 'malign influence', said the US Department of State on Sunday (August 23, 2020).

Pompeo took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Looking forward to speaking with leaders in Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE to discuss Iran’s malign influence and to celebrate the historic Abraham Accords agreement between Israel and the UAE."

As per the US Department of State, Pompeo will travel to these countries between August 23-28. 

"He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss regional security issues related to Iran’s malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel’s relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the US and Israeli economies from malign investors," read the official statement.

"In Sudan, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan to discuss continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship." 

"The Secretary will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa," said the statement.

Pompeo will conclude his trip in the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the historic Abraham Accords agreement with Israel and regional issues.

"The US commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan, and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump’s leadership," stated the US Department of State.

Tags:
United StatesUS Department of StateMike PompeoIsraelSudanBahrainUnited Arab Emirates
Next
Story

Protesters flood into Minsk as army issues warning amid Belarus political crisis
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M25S

Zee News's special show on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case