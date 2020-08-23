US Secretary Mike Pompeo to travel to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, UAE to discuss Iran’s 'malign influence'

The United States Secretary Mike Pompeo will travel to middle east countries namely Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates to discuss Iran’s 'malign influence', said the US Department of State on Sunday (August 23, 2020).

Pompeo took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Looking forward to speaking with leaders in Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE to discuss Iran’s malign influence and to celebrate the historic Abraham Accords agreement between Israel and the UAE."

As per the US Department of State, Pompeo will travel to these countries between August 23-28.

"He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss regional security issues related to Iran’s malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel’s relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the US and Israeli economies from malign investors," read the official statement.

"In Sudan, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan to discuss continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship."

"The Secretary will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa," said the statement.

Pompeo will conclude his trip in the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the historic Abraham Accords agreement with Israel and regional issues.

"The US commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan, and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump’s leadership," stated the US Department of State.