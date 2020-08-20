US suspends three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong following China's new National Security Law

Washington: The United States (US) on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) said that it has notified the Hong Kong authorities of its suspension or termination of three bilateral agreements.

The agreements reportedly covered the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.

The US Secretary Mike Pompeo said, "The Chinese Communist Party chose to crush the freedoms and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong. Because of the CCP’s actions, we are terminating or suspending three of our bilateral agreements with the territory."

The official statement read, "The Chinese Communist Party has taken drastic steps to erode the high degree of autonomy that Beijing itself promised to the United Kingdom and the people of Hong Kong for 50 years under the UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration."

It added, "President Trump has made clear that the United States will, therefore, treat Hong Kong as “one country, one system” and take action against individuals who have crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong."

"The President’s Executive Order on Hong Kong Normalization (E.O. 13936) set forth a number of responses to Beijing’s actions, including suspending and eliminating preferential treatment for Hong Kong," said the statement.

"These steps underscore our deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose the National Security Law, which has crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong," stated the US.

These suspensions come amid the new national security law passed by China on Hong Kong to take full control of the former British colony.

Earlier on August 10, China imposed sanctions against 11 US citizens including officials in response to Washington`s similar move to impose sanctions on several Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

"Hong Kong is part of China and its affairs are entirely China's internal affairs which allow no foreign interference. We urge the US to grasp the situation, correct its mistake, and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

The US-China relations have soured over such topics including China's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

