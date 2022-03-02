US to ban Russian flights from American airspace; EU nations consider to ban Russian ships from ports, say officials

New Delhi: The United States government is mulling over imposing a ban on Russian flights from American airspace, government and industry officials told Reuters. The development comes after similar moves were taken by the European Union and Canada.

According to the report, the precise timing is unclear but is expected within the next 24 hours, the sources said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, United Airlines said it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers who have taken the step after Russia`s invasion of Ukraine.

The report also added that the White House has declined to comment on this development right now, but has held extensive talks with US airlines in recent days.

United had been continuing to fly over Russian airspace to operate some flights to and from India in recent days. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Parcel Service all confirmed this week they had halted flights over Russia.

FedEx on Tuesday did not respond to emails asking if it has stopped flying over Russia. United is canceling two flights to India for Tuesday and Wednesday as it evaluates how it could continue to operate via a different route that does not use Russian airspace.

White House officials had privately asked if the move would harm US supply chains or have other negative impacts, sources told Reuters.

EU nations consider to ban Russian ships from ports

Meanwhile, the European Union countries are also considering a ban on Russian ships entering the bloc's ports, aiming to tighten sea restrictions after a halt on air traffic, said officials.

On Monday, Britain already decided to deny entry to British ports to all ships that are Russian owned, operated, controlled, chartered, registered or flagged. The UK was followed by Canada on Tuesday, as the country said it would shut its ports to Russian-owned ships later this week, a day after it banned Russian crude oil imports.

Additionally, Denmark's foreign ministry said EU foreign ministers discussed closing European ports to Russian ships on Sunday. "Denmark is actively working for the EU to make a common decision to close its ports to Russian vessels," the foreign ministry said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

"We have already decided to close the Danish airspace to Russian aircraft. At the same time, we are open to looking at new initiatives in collaboration with our European partners."

