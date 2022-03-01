Russia-Ukraine war: What will European Union membership mean for Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

New Delhi: Amid the Russian onslaught, a desperate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday applied for “immediate” membership to the European Union. “Our goal is to be with all Europeans and to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it,” Zelenskyy said in a televised address and asked the EU to “urgently admit Ukraine” to the bloc.

Also had a phone conversation with @vonderleyen. Talked about concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine's membership in the #EU. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

So why is EU membership so important for Ukraine?

The European Union membership will ensure that powerful European countries step in to save Ukraine, both militarily and financially. EU comprises 27 member states, including France and Germany, which have sizeable military and financial muscle. EU member states also receive trade incentives.

EU admission will provide some security to Ukraine against future Russian invasion. EU has already said it will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, and also announced fresh sanctions against Russia.

EU countries are shutting down airspace for Russian-owned, registered or controlled aircraft to further squeeze Moscow. There are also curbs on Russian media. Russian media reported that the EU might assist Kyiv with intelligence, with the satellite centre in Madrid to provide intel on Russian troop movements to Ukraine and the EU.

The many ifs and buts

Any admission to the EU requires unanimous support from every member state. Some member states have complicated approval procedures. At this stage, Ukraine is years away from reaching EU membership standards, especially on the corruption front.

The 27-nation bloc is expansion-weary and unlikely to take on new members any time soon. But given the pace of Russian invasion and support from individual member states, what the EU decides as a bloc remains to be seen.

Ukraine is already receiving military and humanitarian assistance from EU states such as France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, Romania, Spain and the Czech Republic.

