US V-P Pence will attend Biden's inauguration, after President Trump announces to skip ceremony

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration on January 20, a senior official confirmed.

This is second such instance where Pence has taken a split decision from that of Trump. The outgoing V-P loyally stood behind Trump for four years.

On Thursday, Pence had upheld Biden's certification in the Senate House after the US Congress finished tallying Electoral College votes. Though, Trump had called for Pence to show "extreme courage" by rejecting the certification process.

The whole thing took place under the chaos at the Capitol Hill, when pro-Trump supporters went on a rampage and the US House session had to stalled for several hours.

Donald Trump was blamed for instigating his supporters when he asked them to 'fight back'.

Since the November 3 election, Trump had refused to concede defeat and had even alleged voters' fraud without any proof to prove his allegations.

After the Senate House certified Joe Biden's presidency, Trump finally conceded defeat.

Further, Trump said that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, to which Joe Biden had responded that "It's a good thing, him not showing up."

Not mincing any words, Biden said, "He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. He's not worthy to hold that office," Biden said at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

Also, former US presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton are likely to attend the scaled-down inauguration, sans the traditional parade and crowds at the National Mall.