US Woman Shocked To Find Marijuana Instead Of Burrito In Food Delivery

A woman in New Jersey got an unexpected surprise when her Uber Eats order, which was supposed to include a burrito, turned out to contain an ounce of marijuana wrapped in foil.

The bizarre incident occurred in Washington Township, Camden County, and is currently under investigation by local police, as reported by the New York Post.

A Delivery Gone Wrong

The Uber Eats delivery partner, unaware of the illegal contents, had picked up the order from a location in Lindenwold on Friday night. The package appeared to include a burrito, soup, and a water bottle. However, as the driver headed toward Glassboro, something seemed off.

“She believed something didn’t smell right with her delivery package. She thought it smelled like marijuana,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said in a statement to NYP.

Driver Takes Action

Suspicious of the odor, the driver pulled over and contacted authorities. Upon inspection, police found that the foil-wrapped "burrito" contained no food but rather a large zip-locked bag filled with raw marijuana.

“There was no food in that burrito,” Chief Gurcsik confirmed, adding, “It was an ounce of marijuana.”

Photographs released by the police show the drugs clumsily wrapped to resemble a burrito.

An Illicit Use of Delivery Services

Investigators believe someone may have attempted to misuse Uber’s package delivery feature, a service that explicitly prohibits the transportation of drugs, alcohol, or medications.

An Uber spokesperson called the incident “deeply disturbing” and commended the driver for promptly notifying the authorities. They also encouraged other drivers to report any suspicious deliveries.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine who was responsible for placing the illicit order.

This unusual case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by delivery services in maintaining the integrity of their platforms and ensuring compliance with local laws.