Video: Hot-Air Balloon Catches Fire Mid-Flight In Mexico, People Onboard Forced To Jump

Mexico City: Tragedy struck at the famed Teotihuacan archeological site near Mexico City on Saturday (April 1) as a hot-air balloon caught fire and crashed, resulting in two deaths. The state government confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man lost their lives in the accident. While a child suffered burns and a fracture of the right femur, reported AFP.

According to eyewitnesses, the passengers had no choice but to jump out of the burning balloon as it rapidly descended toward the ground as per AFP. It's not clear what caused the balloon to catch fire, and investigations are currently ongoing.

A Twitter user shared a purported video of the incident as well.

Mexico



! Breaking news!



Saturday, April 01, 2023, in the morning hours.



a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead.



The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/DlzJdv2oHH — Lenar (@Lerpc75) April 1, 2023

The Teotihuacan archeological site, known for its iconic Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon and the Avenue of the Dead, is a popular tourist destination in Mexico. Several tour operators offer balloon flights over the ancient city, providing a unique bird's eye view of the pre-Columbian period monument. The flights typically cost around $150.

The incident is a tragic reminder of the risks associated with adventure tourism. The local authorities have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and have promised a thorough investigation into the incident.