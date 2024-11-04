Video Shows Canadian Cop Beating Hindu Devotee to ‘Protect’ Khalistanis: WATCH

After the reports of Khalistani extremists' attack on Hindu Sabha temple in Canada’s Brampton, now a video is doing rounds on social media allegedly showing a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) personnel assaulting a Hindu devotee during protest over temple attack in British Columbia's Surrey.

A video shared by a Canadian journalist captures a police officer charging at a protester, throwing multiple punches at him. The footage shows officers forcefully engaging with temple-goers, many of whom were holding Indian flags. "He is hitting with a stick," the woman filming the incident is heard saying, pointing out an officer she accuses of assaulting protesters. The crowd, visibly angered, soon begins shouting, "Take him out!"

The journalist while sharing the video wrote on ‘X’, “Watch as an RCMP officer goes into the crowd to go after Hindu devotees after pushing them back to protect the Khalistanis who came to harass the temple goers on Diwali.” He claimed that the police punched Hindu devotees in the head and struck them with batons.

BREAKING: The RCMP start attacking Hindu worshippers on their own temple grounds in Surrey BC.

Watch as an RCMP officer goes into the crowd to go after Hindu devotees after pushing them back to protect the Khalistanis who came to harass the temple goers on Diwali. Punching Hindus… pic.twitter.com/uugAJun59q — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) November 4, 2024

A mob stormed Brampton's Hindu Sabha temple earlier today, attacking devotees. The incident drew condemnation from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Trudeau posted on X.

The Indian embassy alleged 'anti-India elements' were behind the violence outside its consular camp, co-organised with the temple. Labeling the event 'deeply disappointing,' the embassy noted similar disruptions targeting consular camps in Surrey and Vancouver in the past two days.

These incidents come as diplomatic tensions between Canada and India are at an all-time high. Trudeau recently accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - a claim India dismissed as baseless. India, in turn, has criticized Canada for allegedly harboring terrorists and extremists.