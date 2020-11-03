Vienna terror attack: Austria thanks India for standing in difficult times

Austria has thanked India for extending the support in the aftermath of the terror attack in its capital Vienna.

Austria's envoy to India, Brigitte Öppinger-Walchshofer speaking to WION said, “We are truly grateful for the solidarity of India in these difficult hours. Austria will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. Together we will defend our open and democratic society.”

3 people have been killed in terror attacks across 6 locations in the national capital Vienna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna" and "India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the incident as a "repulsive terror attack". The country's interior minister said that the terrorist who led the attack was a supporter of the Islamic state. The incident comes days after France saw a number of terror attacks in form of Knife attacks.

"It is the hardest day for Austria in many years. We are dealing with a terror attack the severity of which, thank God, we have not experienced in Austria in many years," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference.

France President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement expressing shock and sorrow. It is to be noted that France has witnessed two deadly knife attacks in Paris and Nice in the recent days.

"This is our Europe. Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat," Macron said.