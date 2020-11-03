हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vienna terror attack

Vienna terror attack: Austria thanks India for standing in difficult times

Three people have been killed in terror attacks across 6 locations in the national capital Vienna.

Vienna terror attack: Austria thanks India for standing in difficult times
Reuters photo

Austria has thanked India for extending the support in the aftermath of the terror attack in its capital Vienna.

Austria's envoy to India, Brigitte Öppinger-Walchshofer speaking to WION said, “We are truly grateful for the solidarity of India in these difficult hours. Austria will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of terror. Together we will defend our open and democratic society.”

3 people have been killed in terror attacks across 6 locations in the national capital Vienna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna" and "India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the incident as a "repulsive terror attack". The country's interior minister said that the terrorist who led the attack was a supporter of the Islamic state. The incident comes days after France saw a number of terror attacks in form of Knife attacks.

"It is the hardest day for Austria in many years. We are dealing with a terror attack the severity of which, thank God, we have not experienced in Austria in many years," Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference.

France President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement expressing shock and sorrow. It is to be noted that France has witnessed two deadly knife attacks in Paris and Nice in the recent days.

"This is our Europe. Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat," Macron said.

Tags:
Vienna terror attackVienna shootingAustria
Next
Story

US election 2020: From naked ballots to Qanon, here are some political terms you must know
  • 82,67,623Confirmed
  • 1,23,097Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Austrian minister claims, "ISIS role in Vienna attack, attacker is ISIS terrorist"