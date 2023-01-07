topStoriesenglish
'Viewed them as chess pieces': Prince Harry admits to killing 25 Taliban members in his memoir 'Spare'

According to reports, Prince Harry's book 'Spare' includes a revelation about Harry's loss of virginity in a field behind a pub to an older woman.

Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
  • Prince Harry has revealed that he killed at least 25 Taliban members
  • This was during his two deployments in Afghanistan
  • In the book, he describes these individuals as "chess pieces"

In his recently released memoir, Prince Harry has revealed that he killed at least 25 Taliban members during his two deployments in Afghanistan. In the book, he describes these individuals as "chess pieces" that needed to be eliminated and admits that he did not view them as human beings at the time. This confession has been met with criticism from the Taliban, who have referred to Harry's actions as "war crimes" and condemned his statements.

Taliban condemns Prince Harry's revelation

The Taliban's interim administration released a statement on the matter, with a leader named Anas Haqqani writing on Twitter, "Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return. Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes." This statement has prompted a response from national and international media, particularly in light of the Taliban's history of human rights violations and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Prince Harry claims his brother William knocked him to the floor over argument about Meghan Markle

A few army veterans criticised his revelation.

Prince Harry describes first time he lost his virginity

In addition to confessing to killing at least 25 Taliban members during his military deployments in Afghanistan, Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, "Spare," also includes details about his personal life. According to reports, the book includes a revelation about Harry's loss of virginity in a field behind a pub to an older woman who treated him like "a young stallion." This alleged incident took place in 2001 when Harry was a student at Eton, at the age of 17. 

 

According to reports, in his upcoming memoir "Spare," Prince Harry admits to using cocaine multiple times at the age of 17 in an attempt to feel something and to be different. He also admits to using cannabis and magic mushrooms, which caused him to hallucinate that a toilet was talking to him.

(With agency inputs)

