SHOCKING! Prince Harry claims his brother William knocked him to the floor over argument about Meghan Markle

In a shocking revelation made in his autobiography, Prince Harry claimed that his elder brother Prince William- Prince of Wales- attacked him physically and knocked him down to the floor over an argument about the younger prince’s marriage to the actor Meghan Markle. Prince William alleged that William called Meghan a 'difficult, rude and abrasive' woman. The younger brother said that William's view was a parroting of the press narrative about his American wife.

The confrontation thus turned into a heated argument resulting in William grabbing Harry by the collar, ripping his necklace, and knocking him to the floor, reported The Guardian. Harry's autobiography will be released on January 10.

Earlier last week, Prince Harry said during a TV interview that he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants a family, not an institution.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the UK.

Last month Netflix released 'Harry & Meghan' a six-part series that detailed the couple's experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the US.

In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down.

Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic UK press coverage. (With agency inputs)