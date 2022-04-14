New Delhi: A New Jersey school teacher saved the life of a nine-year-old child with her quick thinking. In CCTV footage, that is going viral on social media platforms, a teacher of a primary class can be seen saving the life of one of her students during her class.

How? Well, let us tell you. A little boy accidentally got a bottle cap stuck in his throat while he was trying to drink water from a plastic bottle.

The Class 3 student is soon seen coughing and struggling to gulp it down, as he approaches his teacher JaNeice Jenkins. While quickly evaluating the situation, Jenkins in minutes starts doing the Heimlich maneuver to push the plastic cap out of the child’s mouth.

Thanks to prompt action by a teacher, the child was saved from any tragic accident. The incident took place during the child’s maths class and was caught on the CCTV camera.

Watch the video here:

In an interview with a media house, the little boy explained that he was trying to open the bottle with his hand as he was thirsty but failed. “And then I started it with my teeth and then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat,” said Robert.

“I saw he needed help and I just sprung into action to help him. He couldn’t breathe, his face was pretty pale and he had a look of desperation on his face,” the teacher said.

