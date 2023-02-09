WATCH: 7-Year-old Syrian Girl Protects Younger Brother Under Rubble; Moving Video Melts Millions of Hearts Online

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, a moving video of a minor trying to protect her younger brother under the rubble has come to the fore. The video, which is now being shared by the Twitter community, shows a 7-year-old Syrian girl shielding her younger brother as they remain trapped under the debris.

This moving video was shared by World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who even praised the minor Syrian girl for her courage. "Endless admiration for this brave girl," the WHO chief tweeted. The video has been shared and re-tweeted by many Twitter users including United Nations representative Mohamad Safa.

WATCH The Moving Video of 7-Year-Old Syrian Girl Here

Endless admiration for this brave girl.pic.twitter.com/anliOTBsy1 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 8, 2023

It has emerged that the young Syrian girl and her younger brother were trapped under the debris for nearly 17 hours till they were spotted and rescued by the rescue team.

The death toll from the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria is now at least 15,383 people. As many as 12,391 people have been killed and 62,914 others have been injured in Turkey after the earthquakes that rocked the country on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkey`s disaster management agency, AFAD.

The total number of deaths has now reached 2,992 in Syria. As many as 1,730 people have died in rebel-held regions in the northwest, CNN reported citing White Helmets. A total of 1,262 people have died in government-controlled areas of Syria, CNN reported citing Syrian state media. The total number of injured people in Syria has reached 5,108 in both rebel and government-controlled areas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted to "shortcomings" in earthquake response. He stressed that the weather conditions have added to the magnitude of the destruction caused by the earthquake.

Erdogan made the remarks during his visit near the epicenter of Monday`s earthquake. "Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are obvious. It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster. We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for," CNN quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.

Erdogan said, "No doubt, our job was not easy." He further said, "As of now, a total of 21,200 personnel, including soldiers, gendarmes, and police, are working in Hatay.'' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the state has mobilized all its resources. He said that 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the two earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that jolted the nation on Monday.