WATCH: Antony Blinken, Israeli PM Netanyahu Take Shelter In Bunker As Air Raid Sirens Go Off In Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV: Amid a barrage of rockets being fired by Hamas terrorists from across the Gaza border, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the members of the Israeli war cabinet were forced to take shelter in a bunker for five minutes when air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting on Monday. This was later confirmed by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. “While Secretary Blinken was meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet in Tel Aviv, air raid sirens went off. They took shelter in a bunker for approximately 5 minutes,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The incident came as Blinken made his second stop in Israel in recent days, meeting with government officials after visiting other foreign leaders in the region. Blinken’s trip has focused on reaffirming the United States’s support for Israel, facilitating humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and working on the “speedy release” of the nearly 200 estimated hostages in Hamas’s custody.

During his latest meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken “discussed his engagements with partners in the region and received an update on the situation on the ground,” Miller said. “The Secretary underlined his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas’ terrorism and reaffirmed U.S. determination to provide the Israeli government with what it needs to protect its citizens.”

The trip also comes as Israel prepares for a possible ground offensive in Gaza, just over one week after Hamas launched a surprise attack killing an estimated 1,400 Israelis.

Amid all this, President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel amid the Israeli bombardment of Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel 10 days ago.

Elaborating on Biden's visit, Blinken said his visit would emphasize the United States' commitment to Israel's security and coordinate efforts to address the crisis in the region. Blinken underscored the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and ensuring humanitarian aid flow to Gaza. “President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since the Hamas slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Blinken said. Biden will hear what Israel needs to defend his people as "we continue to work with Congress to meet those needs,” he said.

The President “will continue to coordinate closely with our Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas, including men, women, small children, Holocaust survivors, and American citizens,” Blinken added.

In addition to visiting Israel on Wednesday, the president will also visit Jordan — a nearby crucial ally to the US. There he'll meet with a critical group of Middle East leaders including King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, according to the White House.

Will Crush Hamas, Says Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's resolve to neutralize Hamas' military and governmental capabilities during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. “The Prime Minister made it clear that Israel was attacked by vile and cruel murderers, went to war determined and united, and will not stop until it destroys the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas,” a statement from his office read.

Ready For Mediation, Says Russia

Earlier Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Iran and Egypt where he addressed the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict. The Russian President told Netanyahu that Russia is ready to help end the conflict peacefully, by diplomatic means, according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

Rising Casualties

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant toll, with more than 1,400 casualties in Israel and over 2,750 in Gaza since October 7, underscoring the critical and perilous situation in the region. International involvement remains a possibility as tensions persist.