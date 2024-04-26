Amid the Israel-Hamas war continuing for seven months, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car met with an accident and a video of the dramatic footage has since gone viral on social media. Gvir received minor injuries as his car turned turtle in the accident that took place in the central city of Ramle. Gvir was returning from a terror-stabbing scene in Ramle.

According to reports, the accident happened when Gvir's car jumped a red light. According to police, two vehicles were engaged in the collision, resulting in three individuals being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

April 26, 2024

Ben Gvir's office has reported that the minister is in stable condition and conscious. However, he is being transferred to the nearby Shamir Medical Center for additional treatment.

השר בן גביר היה מעורב בתאונת דרכים סמוך לזירת הפיגוע ברמלה, מצבו קל



April 26, 2024

Images from the scene depict his official vehicle overturned, with another car displaying front-end damage. Authorities have stated that they are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Last August, Ben Gvir was implicated in another accident when his vehicle ran a red light en route to an interview. Reports from Hebrew media suggest that he habitually directs his driver to disregard traffic regulations, said reports.