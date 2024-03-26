Advertisement
Watch: Fresh Day Time Video Of Baltimore Bridge After Collapse; All Crew Members Are Indian, Says Ship Firm

Five-decade-old bridge collapsed after a container ship hit it. The collision occurred when a Singapore-flagged container ship named the Dali struck the Francis Scott Key bridge, causing a catastrophic collapse.

Mar 26, 2024
A fresh video of the Baltimore Key bridge has come to the fore after the midnight collapse of the four-lane steel structure. As per reports, the ship company has confirmed that there were 22 crew members onboard the vessel that collided with the bridge and all of them are Indians. The vessel collided with one of the bridge's pillars last night leading to the collapse of the structure. 

Watch Fresh Video Of Key Bridge Here

According to reports, the 948-foot container ship smashed into a four-lane bridge in the U.S. port of Baltimore in darkness. The collision caused the bridge to collapse sending cars and people plunging into the river below. As per reports, rescuers have so far pulled out two survivors, one in very serious condition, and were searching for more in the Patapsco River after huge spans of the 1.6-mile (2.57 km) Francis Scott Key Bridge crumpled into the water.

