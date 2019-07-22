Watch: Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ speech in US disrupted by Baloch activists

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a visit to the US, on Sunday faced protests as he addressed a large gathering at Capital One Arena in Washington. According to news agency ANI, Imran’s speech was disrupted by activists from Balochistan, who raised anti-Pakistan slogans as the Pakistan Prime Minister spoke.

A video showing three Baloch activists raising slogans in the middle of Imran Khan’s speech was shared on microblogging site Twitter by ANI.

#WATCH Baloch activists disrupt Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech during a community event in Washington DC, USA. pic.twitter.com/S9xdXF1yt8 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Members of Muttahida Qasmi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups also held protests in Washington against Imran Khan's visit. The Pakistani media, however, ignored the protests in its coverage and focused on Imran’s address to the crowd.

Protesters from Muttahida Qasmi Movement (MQM) and other minority groups held protest in Washington DC during Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/KFPeypdsjG — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Pakistan-based Dawn News reported that one highlight of Imran Khan’s speech was ‘Naya Pakistan’. He told the crowd that ‘Naya Pakistan’, one of the key slogans during his campaign for general election, was being created right in front of their eyes.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongman also talked about the action being taken by Pakistani authorities against leaders like former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was recently arrested by the National Accountability Bureau.

According to Imran, it was in a ‘Naya Pakistan’ that the politicians were being questioned and held accountable. “These people had never been asked for answers before”.

During his speech, the prime minister batted for “meritocracy”, citing an example of the Australian cricket team. He said that the Australian cricket had dominated the world as their system was based solely on merit.

Imran Khan also dismissed any witch-hunting by his government, pointing that all the cases where politicians were being held accountable, were old. He added that the PTI government had not registered any new case. “All we have done is make institutions independent,” said the Pakistan prime minister.