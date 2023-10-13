WATCH: Israeli Commandos Kill Over 60 Hamas Terrorists, Rescue 250 Hostages After Attack

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces have demonstrated remarkable valour and precision, showcasing a harrowing rescue mission undertaken on October 7th during a Hamas terror assault near the Gaza border. The elite Shayetet (Flotilla) 13 unit of the IDF was deployed to regain control of the Sufa military post, located near the Gaza security fence, in a joint operation on October 7th. The soldiers, displaying exceptional bravery, rescued approximately 250 hostages while neutralizing 60+ Hamas terrorists and apprehending 26, including Muhammad Abu A'ali, the Deputy Commander of the Hamas Southern Naval Division.

Israeli Air Force Intensifies Counter-Offensive Against Hamas

The Israeli Air Force has significantly heightened its counter-offensive against Hamas, with ongoing strikes targeting operatives and military infrastructure. Fighter jets executed precise attacks on Hamas operatives and obliterated their military posts, including houses used by them and a Hamas monitoring centre that tracked Israeli forces' activities.

Escalating Conflict

As the conflict enters its seventh day, casualties continue to mount on both sides. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a "state of war" and pledged to significantly impact Gaza. In a humanitarian effort, India initiated "Operation Ajay," successfully evacuating 212 Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zone.

Impact Of War On Civilians

The conflict's toll on civilians is a growing concern, with a significant number of casualties and injuries reported among Palestinians. The impact has extended beyond the conflict zone, affecting areas like the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson has emphasized the extensive displacement of Palestinians and the pressing need for humanitarian support.

Potential Ground Invasion

Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) have issued a critical directive, urging the Palestinian population in northern Gaza to relocate to the southern part of the Strip within 24 hours. This move is attributed to the presence of Hamas operatives in tunnels beneath Gaza City, hinting at a potential ground invasion. The IDF has stressed personal safety and encouraged distancing from Hamas terrorists who manipulate civilians as human shields, underscoring the humanitarian challenges faced in the region.

Rising Casualties

The conflict has also affected the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 36 casualties and over 650 injuries reported. The United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, conveyed that over 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the conflict, with nearly 218,000 seeking shelter in UN Relief and Works Agency-run schools.

Global Call For Ceasefire

The enduring nature of the conflict calls for urgent international efforts to facilitate dialogue and bring about a peaceful resolution. The escalating violence emphasizes the need for a concerted global initiative to halt hostilities and work towards a sustainable and lasting peace in the region.