WATCH: Japan Airlines' Plane With 300 Onboard Catches Fire On Runway

A Japan Airlines aircraft was seen engulfed in flames on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday. The plane had 300 passengers on board when the fire broke out. Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft. According to some reports, the aircraft caught fire after a possible collision with Coast Guard aircraft.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft started from Shin-Chitose Airport in Hokkaido. All passengers were evacuated safely in-time ensuring no loss of lives.

Visuals aired on TV channels showed that a number of firefighters trying to douse the flames. However, the plane suffered a massive damage due to the fire.

The start of new year 2024 has not been well for Japan as the country faced a massive earthquake of 7.5 magnitude leading to tsunami waves. Several houses were damaged in the quake while thousands of people were left without power. Now, on the second day of the new year, a plane caught fire risking the lives of several people.