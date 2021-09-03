हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan minister

Watch: Pakistan minister cuts ribbon using his teeth as scissors fail, netizens left in splits

When the "blunt" scissors failed to do their task, this Pakistani minister resorted to the desi way of cutting a thread - by using his teeth! It left the onlookers at the inaugeration event, as well as the netizens who saw the video, in splits

A screenshot of the video (Pic courtesy: Twitter/@Fayazchohanpti)

Rawalpindi (Pakistan): It's common for ministers to inaugerate a store or an event, but this Pakistan minister decided to add a desi touch to the whole process - by using his teeth to cut the ribbons!

Pakistani Prison minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, also the spokesperson for the Government of Punjab (Pakistan), was invited to inaugerate an electronics shop in his Rawalpindi constituency on Thursday (September 2). While the minister tried to cut the ribbons with scissors, as is customary, he failed to do so. It seemed that the scissors' blades were blunt and the ribbon could not be cut. And this happened more than once, and the mnister seemed visibly embarassed.

Watch the video here:

 

Then to everyone's surprise and amusement, he took to cutting the ribbon with his teeth, evoking chorus of laughter from those who had gathered there. The minister's action had netizens in splits with many tweeting funny posts, while few taking to trolling the minister.

 

Netizens react

 

The minister had himself shared the video and explained why he choose to cut the ribbon using his teeth. He said th “scissors were blunt and bad”, and added that the “owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment”.

 

Tags:
Pakistan ministerViral videoribbon cuttingTeethDESI
