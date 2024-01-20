trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711604
Watch: Terrifying Footage Of Atlas Air Boeing 747 Engulfed In Flames Mid-Air Goes Viral

The plane safely landed with no reported injuries. 

A video captured a Boeing 747-8 cargo plane operated by Atlas Air engulfed in flames above Miami, prompting an emergency landing shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The video shot by eyewitness has gone viral on social media. The aircraft, en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a five-person crew, declared a mayday due to an engine fire. 

Witness-shared videos on social media depicted flames emerging from the left wing during flight. The pilot successfully communicated the emergency to air traffic control, reporting an engine fire and requesting a return to Miami International Airport. 

The plane safely landed with no reported injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating, with the FAA noting a tennis ball-sized hole above the engine in post-flight inspection. The NTSB has initiated an inquiry to assess the incident's scope.  NTSB said, "The department has opened an investigation and is collecting information to evaluate and determine scope of the investigation".

This is second plane fire incident this month. On January 2, a tragic incident occurred in Tokyo as a Japan Airlines-operated Airbus A350 passenger plane collided with a Coast Guard aircraft, resulting in the loss of five crew members' lives.

