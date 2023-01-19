'Propaganda piece, biased': MEA slams BBC documentary on PM Modi, Gujarat riots
The BBC documentary titled - 'The Modi Question' reportedly takes a close look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political career.
- India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as "propaganda"
- The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat
New Delhi: India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a particular "discredited narrative".
The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.
Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity & continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible: MEA on the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/BImPzX9LUX— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023
The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.
Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling "this narrative" again.
"It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he said.
