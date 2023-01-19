topStoriesenglish
'Propaganda piece, biased': MEA slams BBC documentary on PM Modi, Gujarat riots

The BBC documentary titled - 'The Modi Question' reportedly takes a close look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political career.

  • India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as "propaganda"
  • The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat

New Delhi: India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a particular "discredited narrative".

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.

 

The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling "this narrative" again.

"It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he said.

