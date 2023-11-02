'We Must Teach Israel A Lesson': Top Hamas Official Vows 'Repeat' Of October 7 Attack

Tel Aviv: A senior Hamas leader has openly praised the October 7 attack on Israel, declaring that the Palestinian group is willing to launch similar assaults in the future until Israel no longer exists. The Times of Israel reported on Ghazi Hamad's statements, emphasizing the severity of the threat. Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas's political bureau, shared his remarks during an interview with the Lebanese Television channel LBC. The interview was later translated and published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Hamad did not mince words: "Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove it because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nations. We are not ashamed to say this." Hamad went on to argue that Israel's existence is "illogical" and that it must be erased from all "Palestinian lands," a term Hamas uses to refer to the West Bank, Gaza, and Israel excluding the Golan Heights.

A Clear Warning To Israel

When asked if this meant the complete annihilation of Israel, Hamad did not hesitate. "Yes, of course," he replied. "We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it twice and three times. The Al-Aqsa Deluge, the name given to Hamas's October 7 attack, is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth."

"We are ready to pay the price. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs," declared the Hamas official. Hamad also reiterated Hamas's assertion that they did not intend to harm civilians, blaming "complications" on the ground.

Evidence Of Terror Attacks Against Israelis

Furthermore, there has been evidence of terror attacks against Israeli civilians over the past three weeks, as directed by Hamas commanders, as reported by The Times of Israel.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed support for Israel, noting, "How can there be peace when Hamas is committed to the eradication of Israel?" US presidential candidate Nikki Haley echoed this sentiment, saying, "Believe terrorists when they tell you who they are. This is why there should be no ceasefire until Hamas is destroyed."

High Casualties In Gaza

In another development, the Hamas-run Government Media Office in Gaza reported a high death toll from Israel's strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, with many people missing. The statement indicated 195 people were killed and 120 missing, with 777 more wounded.

15 Israeli Soldiers Killed

On the Israeli side, at least 15 soldiers lost their lives during the ground offensive in Gaza, marking the first publicly confirmed casualties within the enclave. The New York Times reported that the casualties, mostly infantry soldiers, were incurred during attacks on Hamas-affiliated targets.

US President's Call For A 'Humanitarian Pause'

US President Joe Biden called for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the need to release prisoners. He made this statement during a fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign in response to a protester calling for a ceasefire.

Escalation in Gaza Conflict

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has targeted over 11,000 Hamas-related sites since the commencement of its ground operation.

October 7 Hamas Attack on Israel

It's worth noting that on October 7, nearly 3,000 Hamas members infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant loss of life. Israel responded with a large-scale military operation aimed at dismantling Hamas infrastructure and vowed to eliminate the entire terror group. Several countries have expressed their support for Israel in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas.