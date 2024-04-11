'We Stood Up For Canadians': Justin Trudeau Tells Inquiry Panel On Nijjar Killing

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified at a public inquiry examining foreign interference in Canada's electoral process, reiterating his government's commitment to safeguarding Canadians' rights. The inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, delved into various aspects, including the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, shot dead in Surrey last June. During his testimony, Trudeau criticized the previous Conservative government for its close ties with the current Indian government, suggesting a lack of vigilance regarding foreign interference.

Trudeau addressed concerns about foreign interference during the 2019 elections and redacted portions in the 2019 annual report of the NSI. While he couldn't delve into specifics due to national security concerns, he emphasized the government's dedication to defending Canadians' rights and freedoms.

Trudeau Defends Minority Rights

Asserting his government's stance on defending minority rights in Canada, Trudeau emphasized the importance of allowing minorities to voice their opinions, even if it conflicts with their home countries' interests. The inquiry was triggered by media reports citing unnamed sources and leaked documents, with a briefing from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) indicating China's covert interference in recent federal elections. The Canadian PM expressed frustration over leaked intelligence, stating that sensationalized reporting could damage public confidence in the democratic process. He emphasized the need for proper context and analysis before drawing conclusions.

Allegations Against Canadian MP

Allegations against Canadian MP Han Dong, reportedly involving interactions with a Chinese consular official, were addressed during the inquiry. Trudeau refuted the allegations, highlighting the importance of confidentiality and national security.

PM Trudeau outlined a protocol introduced by his government to address threats to Canada's electoral process. Despite concerns raised, no significant threats were announced following the 2019 or 2021 general elections.

Committee Recommendations

A parliamentary committee released a report detailing recommendations to enhance Canada's resilience against foreign threats, including better briefing for parliamentarians and a thorough national security review. The Conservatives issued a supplementary report accusing Liberal committee members of hindering a comprehensive investigation to protect Trudeau from political fallout. The inquiry continues to explore measures to safeguard Canada's democracy against foreign interference, with Trudeau's testimony shedding light on the government's approach and challenges faced.