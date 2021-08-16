We watch in complete shock as Taliban captures Afghanistan, says Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai

New Delhi: Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday (August 15, 2021) urged global, regional and local powers to join forces and ‘call for an immediate ceasefire’. The activist also expressed concern over the situation of women, minorities and human rights activists as the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians," wrote Malala on her official Twitter account.

Malala also urged the leaders and global powers to provide urgent humanitarian aid as the Taliban gained control of most of war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday also expressed his concern over the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.

"I'm deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and urge the Taliban and all others to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure humanitarian needs can be met. The UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote human rights of all Afghans," Guterres said.

The Afghanistan-Taliban crisis took a dramatic turn after President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban entered the national capital Kabul on Sunday. Ghani took to his official Facebook account to clarify his actions and said that he left the country in order to avoid bloodshed and clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of Kabul residents.

Currently, the Taliban and the Afghan government are in talks for a “peaceful transition of power”, cementing the Taliban’s renewed grip in the country over two decades after the United States ousted it from power.

