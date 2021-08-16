Deeply concerned, says UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Afghanistan situation, urges Taliban to exercise restraint

New Delhi: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (August 16, 2021) said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.

"I'm deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and urge the Taliban and all others to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure humanitarian needs can be met. The UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote human rights of all Afghans," Guterres said.

He added that the conflict in Afghanistan is forcing hundreds of thousands to flee amid reports of serious human rights violations.

"All abuses must stop," the UN Chief expressed adding that the international humanitarian law and human rights, especially the hard-won gains of women and girls, must be preserved.

On Monday, Antonio Guterres will also address the UN Security Council's open meeting on Afghanistan.

His statement comes amid Afghanistan capital Kabul falling to the Taliban on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the worn-torn country.

Taliban, notably, captured one provincial capital after another over the past several weeks that also included key southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmond.

As per the latest reports, the insurgents now control more than two-thirds of the country, a development that has come weeks before the planned final withdrawal of the US and international troops from the war-torn country.

This is to be noted that the Taliban ruled over Afghanistan from the mid-1990s until the post 9/11 attacks US-led invasion in late 2001.

