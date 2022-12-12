What does Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Riyadh mean for US-Saudi relations? Read here

China's President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia last week and signed dozens of agreements with the country. This shows that Beijing is trying to increase its influence in the region but will not replace the US as a security provider. Saudi Arabia has been adjusting its relations with the US and China. In contrast to the frosty reception given to US President Joe Biden last year, Xi was welcomed warmly in Riyadh.

Milestone visit between China-Saudi Arabia

China is Saudi Arabia's biggest client and trading partner. The visit was described as a milestone in relations between the two countries and is seen as a snub to Washington. The US has urged Saudi Arabia not to be tempted by the commercial opportunities offered by China and to join sanctions against Russia. Xi had talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

Growing trade

Later, 34 agreements were signed by Saudi and Chinese officials covering a range of sectors. In Saudi Arabia, Xi also attended the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and met nearly 20 Arab leaders. This is China's largest and highest-level diplomatic action with the Arab world since the founding of the People's Republic of China. Trade between China and Arab countries has grown significantly, reaching over $300bn in the past ten years.

As the US has turned its attention elsewhere in the world and as relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states remain strained, it is not surprising that the Arab monarchies are trying to recalibrate their foreign policy and try to cement ties with China

China has consistently supported some Arab issues, particularly the Palestine issue. In the past, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf monarchies were anti-communist and firm supporters of the US and did not want close relations with Beijing. However, relations have warmed over time as Saudi relations with the US have cooled.

