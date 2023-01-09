What is Pakistan Atta Crisis? 4 people killed, wheat flour being sold at up to Rs 1500 per kg

Pakistan is currently witnessing a crisis due to acute shortage of wheat flour (atta). The stock of subsidized flour is over. Because of this, the government is providing flour packets at low prices to the public in different parts of the country. The shortage of flour is so severe that 4 people have lost their lives so far trying to buy cheap flour.

On Saturday, a crowd gathered in Mirpur Khas district of Sindh state after seeing the packets of flour brought on trucks from the Food Department. According to Pakistani media, several people were injured in the scuffle. A 35-year-old labourer was crushed by the people. He died on the spot.

The situation is so worse that a stampede broke out outside a flour mill in Sakrand town of Shaheed Benazirabad district while buying cheap flour. This resulted in the death of three women. The condition is so bad that people are fighting even for a 5 kg sack.

The worst is being witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The flour is being sold here at a price of over 1000 to 1500 Pakistani rupees. In fact, the price of a 20 kg packet of flour has reached up to Rs 3100 in the open market. A year ago, the same was Rs 1100.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, people are fighting over wheat and flour supplies. Many are even trailing flour trucks on their motorbikes. Balochistan Food Minister Zamarak Khan was also quoted saying, "We have nothing in our treasury and we cannot provide any subsidy." Many are even blaming the administration for not stocking enough wheat last year.