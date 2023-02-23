What is Skin-Rotting Zombie Drug That Has Hit Major US Cities? Check Symptoms and Other Details Here

A new street drug that is being marketed in Philadelphia, the epicentre of America's opioid crisis, has doctors baffled. Public health experts are disturbed by its spread and worry about the horrific wounds it causes in its users' bodies. The substance, which seemed to first appear in Philadelphia before migrating west to San Francisco and Los Angeles, was used for cutting heroin, but, most recently, it has been discovered in fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

What is zombie drug?

Xylazine is not a controlled substance; it is marketed as a veterinary drug and used as a sedative, analgesic and muscle relaxant. In humans, it could cause central nervous system depression, respiratory depression, bradycardia, hypotension, and even death. The sedative xylazine is used on horses and cows. With repeated exposure, it can result in sedative-like symptoms such excessive tiredness and respiratory depression as well as open wounds that can quickly get severe. If left untreated, the crusty ulcerations, which can develop into dead skin called eschar, may require amputation.

Because xylazine acts as a tranquillizer, higher doses entirely knock users out. Fentanyl cut with xylazine may lead users to pass asleep and wakeup many hours later, in contrast to opioids' blissful semi-awakeness. Anyone who uses drugs in this way increases their risk of becoming hurt, such as from a vehicle accident or a sexual assault.

Symptoms of Zombie Drug

1) Excessive Tiredness

2) Respiratory Depression

3) Develop Dead Skin

Tranq Dope Turning People into Zombies?

Tranq Dope" is a mix of Fentanyl, the opioid that has decimated America's youth, and the veterinary drug Xylazine. It is sold on the street for just a few dollars per bag. “Tranq is basically zombifying people’s bodies. Until nine months ago, I never had wounds. Now, there are holes in my legs and feet,” a 28-year-old man said. US Public health authorities are horrified by its spread and worried about the terrible scars it leaves on individuals who use it.