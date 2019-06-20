White House area on lockdown, one held by US Secret Services

Washington: The US Secret Services have put the White House area on lockdown after an individual "dropped a backpack" and "attempted to jump a bike rack" near the estate on Wednesday."

At approximately 2:45 PM, an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave.

The individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers," the service tweeted.

"Law enforcement officials are responding to the incident on the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Ave. Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Ave. between 15th and 17th streets to include Lafayette Park," they added.

Several reports in US media suggest that a suspicious package was found near the White House, triggering the lockdown.

US President Donald Trump was not at the White House when the incident occurred on Wednesday.

He was travelling back from Florida, where he launched his re-election bid on Tuesday.