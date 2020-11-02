WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus under self-quarantine after contact tests Covid-19 positive

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday (November 1) informed that he had been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Tedros, however, added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms. Tedros said that he will remain in quarantine over the next few days.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," tweeted WHO chief.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

According to data provided by John Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 46 million and the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 1,195,930 so far.

It may be recalled that COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by WHO on March 11. The biggest number of COVID-19 cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India surged to 81.84 lakh with 46,963 new infections being reported on Sunday. As per the Ministry of Health data, coronavirus case hold stands at 81,84,082.

The total number of coronavirus cases includes 74,91,513 recovered cases and 570458 active cases. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day. The death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the ministry data showed.

The 470 new fatalities include 74 from Maharashtra, 63 from Chhattisgarh, 57 from West Bengal, 41 from Delhi and 31 from Tamil Nadu.