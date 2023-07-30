Who Is Hirsh Vardhan Singh? 'Pure Blood' Indian-American Vying For US President Post

New Delhi: Hirsh Vardhan Singh, Indian American from New Jersey, USA made headlines announcing his candidacy for US President in 2024 Elections from the Republican party. An engineer who has run for several offices in the past including the New Jersey governor post has become the third Indian-American to entre the race for the 2024 US Presidential polls for the party.

Why Hirsh Vardhan Singh Describes Himself As Pure Blood?

Indian American Republican describes himself as an engineer and not a politician as says because as an engineer, "he is a trained problem solver." Singh who identifies as a "MAGA Republican" says he is the only "pureblood candidate for president” because he never received a COVID-19 vaccination, adding that "New Jersey’s Democrat senate president” had described him as being “‘Trump on steroids.'"

Hirsh Vardhan Singh: Personal Life, Education

Born to emigrated Indian parents, Singh hails from Atlantic City in USA's New Jersey. After gaining engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009, Singh assisted his father in running their family firm, which specialised in missile defence, satellite navigation, and aviation security.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh's Political career

Singh entered the New Jersey politics in 2017 and with a contribution of $1 million from his father he ran for governor in which he got only 9.9 per cent of the vote share, finishing third in the race. In 2018, Singh unsuccessfully contested for US Senate and Congress, US Senate in 2020 and governor in 2021.

38-year-old Hirsh Singh is the third Indian-American to entre the US Presidential Election race after businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley from Republican Party.