Who Is Humza Yousaf? All About Pakistani-Origin First Muslim Head Of Scotland's Ruling SNP

London: Pakistani-origin MSP Humza Yousaf won the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership contest on Monday and became Scotland's new First Minister, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon. The 37-year-old became the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party, as well as the first Muslim leader of a Western European country. Yousaf also became the first Asian elected to lead the Scottish National Party (SNP). He served as the Health and Social Care minister in outgoing Sturgeon's Cabinet until she announced her resignation last month, triggering a leadership contest within the governing party for the devolved region.

In his victory speech, Humza promised to deliver Scotland's independence. In a victory speech in Edinburgh, Humza Yousaf said, "From the Punjab to our parliament, this is a journey for our generations."

From Punjab to Pollok, people from across the world & here at home have been offering me their good wishes, grateful for all the kind msgs I have received.



Can I thank Kate & Ash in particular for their kind words of support. We're united as a team who will deliver for Scotland. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 27, 2023

WHO IS HUMZA YOUSAF?

The Glasgow-born and bred politician is the son of Pakistan-born Muzaffar Yousaf, whose family migrated from Mian Channu to Glasgow in the 1960s. Yousaf's mother, Shaaista Bhutta, was born in Kenya and migrated with her family to Scotland too.

He touched upon his migrant roots in his victory speech as he shared that his grandparents arrived in Scotland in the 1960s barely able to speak a word of English and would not have believed "in their wildest dreams" that their grandson would one day be set to be elected the First Minister of Scotland.

In 2016, Yousaf made history by taking his oath as a new MSP in English and also in Urdu while dressed in the traditional Scottish kilt.

"Taking the oath in Urdu after having done it in English is making headlines across the world the best thing is, it is in praise of Scotland for being a tolerant and open country where diversity is celebrated. We are not without our problems or challenges but very proud of how many Scots believe our tartan is better with as many different threads woven throughout it," he said at the time.

(With PTI inputs)