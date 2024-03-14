Who Is Mian Javed Latif? Senior Nawaz Sharif Party Leader Who Has Called Shehbaz A 'Puppet' Of Military

LAHORE: A senior Pakistani politician has stirred a big controversy by making a bold statement against the incumbent PML-N government in the country that has caught everyone's attention. Mian Javed Latif - the man at the centre of the controversy - is a close aide of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He has suggested that the current government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is merely a "puppet" regime, indirectly implying that the military holds the reins.

Latif, a stalwart from Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and a former federal minister, made these remarks during a television interview. He pointed out that the PML-N failed to secure a simple majority in the National Assembly during the recent general elections. Latif asserted that the current government is effectively controlled by the military, regardless of which party appears to be in power.

PML-N Mum Over 'Puppet' Remark

Despite the significance of Latif's statements, the PML-N has not officially responded. This is the first time a senior leader from the ruling party has openly acknowledged the government's status as a "puppet setup" orchestrated by the military.

In the aftermath of the February polls, where independent candidates supported by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious, the PML-N formed a coalition with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other smaller parties. This alliance secured key positions in the government, including the prime ministerial and presidential posts.

Allegations Of Rigging In Pakistan Polls

Imran Khan and PTI have persistently accused the military establishment of electoral manipulation, labeling the elections as massively rigged. Pakistan has a history of military involvement in governance, either directly or indirectly.

During the television interview, Latif stood by his remarks despite being questioned by the anchor. He insisted that he was speaking the truth, maintaining his stance even when prompted about potential personal motivations.

Who Is Mian Javed Latif?

Mian Javed Latif, born on January 1, 1964, in Sheikhupura, is a seasoned Pakistani politician. He has been associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) since 2008 and has consistently won elections, serving as a member of the National Assembly. Latif comes from a politically active family background, with his father also a politician. He has held various positions within the PML-N and has contested and won seats in multiple general elections, displaying a strong electoral track record.

Latif has faced controversies despite his political successes, including a public altercation with fellow politician Murad Saeed in 2017. However, he later apologized for his actions. Mian Javed Latif's recent comments have sparked debate and scrutiny within Pakistani political circles, highlighting the ongoing tensions between civilian leadership and military influence in the country's governance.