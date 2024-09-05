Who Is Michel Barnier, New Prime Minister Of France Appointed By Emmanuel Macron?

On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier, the EU's former Brexit negotiator, as France's new Prime Minister, ending over 50 days of a caretaker government. The 73-year-old Barnier’s appointment comes after weeks of intense efforts by Macron and his team to identify a candidate capable of rallying support in parliament and withstanding potential attempts by the opposition to swiftly bring down the newly-formed government, which Barnier will now lead.

Barnier succeeds Gabriel Attal, who stepped down on July 16 after snap legislative elections resulted in a divided and hung parliament, throwing France into political uncertainty. A statement from Macron’s office confirmed Barnier’s appointment, stating he has been entrusted “with forming a unifying government to serve the nation and the French people.”

“This appointment comes after an unprecedented cycle of consultations during which, in accordance with his constitutional duty, the president ensured that the prime minister and the future government would meet the conditions to be as stable as possible and give themselves the chances of uniting as broadly as possible,” the statement said.

Who Is Michel Barnier?

Michel Barnier is a seasoned politician with deep pride in his humble origins in France’s Alpine region of Haute-Savoie. Born on January 9, 1951, Barnier has had a long and distinguished career in both French and European politics. He gained international recognition as the European Union’s chief negotiator during the complex Brexit negotiations with the UK.

Over a political career spanning more than 50 years, Barnier has held various key roles, including French Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Environment, and Agriculture, as well as serving twice as a European Commissioner. Despite his extensive experience, he had never pursued a leadership position like president or prime minister—until now.

French Ministerial Roles: Barnier has held several prominent ministerial positions in France. He served as Minister of the Environment (1993–1995), Minister of European Affairs (1995–1997), and Minister of Foreign Affairs (2004–2005). He was also Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries (2007–2009).

EU Commissioner: Barnier has had a significant presence in European politics, serving as European Commissioner for Regional Policy (1999–2004) and later as Commissioner for Internal Market and Services (2010–2014). His work focused on financial regulation after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Brexit Negotiator: Barnier gained international prominence as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator from 2016 to 2021, leading complex and often contentious negotiations with the UK to secure a deal that maintained the EU's interests during the UK's departure.