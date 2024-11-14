Advertisement
US PRESIDENT

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Know All About First Hindu Congresswoman Appointed As Intelligence Director Under Trump's Administration

From 2013 to 2021, Gabbard represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 06:59 AM IST
P.c- Social Media

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) under his administration. Gabbard has a unique political and military career, combined with her outspoken views on U.S. foreign policy.

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? 

Tulsi Gabbard was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard for more than two decades. She served in both Iraq and Kuwait, gaining firsthand experience in military operations.

From 2013 to 2021, Gabbard represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat. During her time in Congress, she earned recognition for her commitment to national security and civil liberties, serving two years on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Despite her relative inexperience in intelligence matters, her background in military affairs and her direct involvement in policy-making on defense and homeland security were key aspects of her appointment to the DNI role by Donald Trump.

The First Hindu Congresswoman

Tulsi Gabbard is the first Hindu ever to serve in the U.S. Congress. Although Gabbard has no direct ties to India, she was raised in a multicultural environment. She was born to an American Samoan father and a mother who converted to Hinduism.

Gabbard has been open about her Hindu faith, and in 2013, she made history by swearing into office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita. 

Although her first name and Hindu identity often lead to misconceptions about her ethnic background, Gabbard is of American Samoan descent. 


 Political Evolution: From Democrat to Republican

While Gabbard began her political career as a member of the Democratic Party, she became increasingly disillusioned with its direction over the years.

In 2020, she made a run for the Democratic presidential nomination, challenging figures like Kamala Harris on issues related to U.S. foreign policy, particularly in regard to military interventionism. Gabbard criticized the party for being too focused on war and for its failure to address the needs of ordinary Americans.

By 2022, Gabbard had officially left the Democratic Party. She switched allegiances to the Republican Party and became an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. 
Gabbard’s Role in the Trump Administration

While appointing Tusli Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, Donald Trump praised Gabbard as a 'proud Republican' and lauded her 'fearless spirit' that she would bring to the intelligence community. 

Trump emphasized that Gabbard's leadership would help safeguard 'Constitutional rights' while strengthening national security and promoting peace. 
 

